17734 113th PL SE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

17734 113th PL SE

17734 113th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17734 113th Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 1.75bathroom
1240 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen
Completely Renovated inside and out

Appliances included:
New Stove,
New Dishwasher,
New Refrigerator
New Microwave
Washer and Dryer

Parking:
2 car garage

About the neighborhood:

Close to shopping, bus line, and HWY 167 and 405

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Benson Hill Elementary
Middle School:Nelsen Middle School
High School:Lindbergh Senior High School

$2195.00 Monthly Rent
$1895.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Stephanie Lawson
206-579-5206
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

