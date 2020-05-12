17734 113th PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Renovated Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 1.75bathroom

1240 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen

Completely Renovated inside and out



Appliances included:

New Stove,

New Dishwasher,

New Refrigerator

New Microwave

Washer and Dryer



Parking:

2 car garage



About the neighborhood:



Close to shopping, bus line, and HWY 167 and 405



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Benson Hill Elementary

Middle School:Nelsen Middle School

High School:Lindbergh Senior High School



$2195.00 Monthly Rent

$1895.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:



$38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Stephanie Lawson

206-579-5206

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



