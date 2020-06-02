Amenities

1734 Ilwaco Ave NE Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous Home - Price Adjustment Available Oct 1st - www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



Discover what it would be like to live in the desired neighborhood of Summerwind in Renton Highlands. This gorgeous home boasts 3 bd, 2.5 ba, family room with gas fireplace, formal living room/dining room, a bonus game/TV room, and an office. Dedicated laundry room, and two-car garage wrapped in a peaceful existence, where you can expand your living space in the summer on your inviting deck. Plenty of room to spread out.

This home is available October 1st. Hurry and make your viewing appointment soon, as it will not stay on the market long. Welcome to the neighborhood!

- 18-month lease preferred with $50 rent increase at second year. Option to renew

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- $250.00 Administrative Fee.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Landscaping is included

- One small/medium size pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



