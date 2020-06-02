All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1734 Ilwaco Ave NE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1734 Ilwaco Ave NE

1734 Ilwaco Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1734 Ilwaco Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98059
Summerwind

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1734 Ilwaco Ave NE Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous Home - Price Adjustment Available Oct 1st - www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Discover what it would be like to live in the desired neighborhood of Summerwind in Renton Highlands. This gorgeous home boasts 3 bd, 2.5 ba, family room with gas fireplace, formal living room/dining room, a bonus game/TV room, and an office. Dedicated laundry room, and two-car garage wrapped in a peaceful existence, where you can expand your living space in the summer on your inviting deck. Plenty of room to spread out.
This home is available October 1st. Hurry and make your viewing appointment soon, as it will not stay on the market long. Welcome to the neighborhood!
We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- 18-month lease preferred with $50 rent increase at second year. Option to renew
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- $250.00 Administrative Fee.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Landscaping is included
- One small/medium size pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

#Renton
#RentonHighlands
#Summerwind
#SingleFamilyHomeRental
#RentonRental
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

(RLNE5112618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have any available units?
1734 Ilwaco Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have?
Some of 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Ilwaco Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Ilwaco Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St
Renton, WA 98056
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College