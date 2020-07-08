All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1333 Blaine Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1333 Blaine Ave NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1333 Blaine Ave NE

1333 Blaine Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1333 Blaine Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff78e72059 ---- Don\'t miss this great home in a super-convenient location! Available now! Sunny and super clean rambler with solid hardwood floor throughout, new paint and huge beautiful fenced backyard. Super friendly and reliable landlord! Features: - 3 bed/1 bath, 1320 sqft, living room, dining room, large family room - Fully fenced yard - Solid hardwood floor throughtout - New kitchen and appliances - In-unit washer and dryer - 1 attached carport and plenty space for parking - located on a quite desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood. Close to everything: - Walking distance to schools, parks, library, super market - 5 min walk to bus stop - 2 min to 405 - 5 min to The Landing and the beach park - 15 min to Downtown Bellevue - 20 min to Downtown Seattle Terms: - $2095/month - First month last month one-month security deposit - $57 application fee - Pet negotiable - Non-smoking only. Marijuana not allowed. Great schools: - Kennydale Elementary 8 - McKnight Middle School 7 - Hazen Senior High School 8 Please call or text (425) 835-2103 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have any available units?
1333 Blaine Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have?
Some of 1333 Blaine Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Blaine Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Blaine Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Blaine Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Blaine Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Blaine Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 Blaine Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1333 Blaine Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1333 Blaine Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Blaine Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Blaine Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College