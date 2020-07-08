1333 Blaine Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff78e72059 ---- Don\'t miss this great home in a super-convenient location! Available now! Sunny and super clean rambler with solid hardwood floor throughout, new paint and huge beautiful fenced backyard. Super friendly and reliable landlord! Features: - 3 bed/1 bath, 1320 sqft, living room, dining room, large family room - Fully fenced yard - Solid hardwood floor throughtout - New kitchen and appliances - In-unit washer and dryer - 1 attached carport and plenty space for parking - located on a quite desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood. Close to everything: - Walking distance to schools, parks, library, super market - 5 min walk to bus stop - 2 min to 405 - 5 min to The Landing and the beach park - 15 min to Downtown Bellevue - 20 min to Downtown Seattle Terms: - $2095/month - First month last month one-month security deposit - $57 application fee - Pet negotiable - Non-smoking only. Marijuana not allowed. Great schools: - Kennydale Elementary 8 - McKnight Middle School 7 - Hazen Senior High School 8 Please call or text (425) 835-2103 to schedule a tour.