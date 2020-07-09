All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 124 Glennwood Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
124 Glennwood Pl NE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

124 Glennwood Pl NE

124 Glennwood Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

124 Glennwood Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
124 Glennwood Pl NE Available 04/13/19 Gorgeous open concept - Stunning 4 bed with bedroom on main floor. Gorgeous acacia color hardwood floor throughout leads you through the large family room, dining and gorgeous kitchen! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with white kitchen, large breakfast bar and island, stainless steel appliances and huge pantry and laundry room. Upstairs is a spacious loft room for media space and office. Master bedroom is huge with large 5 piece master, walk in closet and remodeled vanity. Two more spacious bedrooms with lg walk in closets. Fantastic backyard with no one behind you for extra privacy. A/C. 5 Minutes to The Landing in Renton and Boeing. Accepting Section 8 Voucher Holders.

(RLNE4715898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have any available units?
124 Glennwood Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have?
Some of 124 Glennwood Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Glennwood Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
124 Glennwood Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Glennwood Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Glennwood Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE offer parking?
No, 124 Glennwood Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Glennwood Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have a pool?
No, 124 Glennwood Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 124 Glennwood Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Glennwood Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Glennwood Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College