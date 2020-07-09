Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

124 Glennwood Pl NE Available 04/13/19 Gorgeous open concept - Stunning 4 bed with bedroom on main floor. Gorgeous acacia color hardwood floor throughout leads you through the large family room, dining and gorgeous kitchen! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with white kitchen, large breakfast bar and island, stainless steel appliances and huge pantry and laundry room. Upstairs is a spacious loft room for media space and office. Master bedroom is huge with large 5 piece master, walk in closet and remodeled vanity. Two more spacious bedrooms with lg walk in closets. Fantastic backyard with no one behind you for extra privacy. A/C. 5 Minutes to The Landing in Renton and Boeing. Accepting Section 8 Voucher Holders.



