11736 SE 168th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Opportunity knocks with this updated two level charmer in Renton! With 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths, you will have plenty of space for everyone and their belongings. Relax in the family room and look out the large windows to the matured beautiful trees surrounding the property that will take your breath away. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and refinished hardwood floors allowing you to move right in and immediately begin making meals and memories! Drive 20 minutes to the exciting city of Seattle or make a weekend getaway to Vancouver! But whatever you do, don’t miss out on this house. Ready for immediate move in, you don't want to wait around and let this one pass you by. Schedule your private showing today!