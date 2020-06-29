All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:58 PM

11736 SE 168th St

11736 Southeast 168th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11736 Southeast 168th Street, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Opportunity knocks with this updated two level charmer in Renton! With 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths, you will have plenty of space for everyone and their belongings. Relax in the family room and look out the large windows to the matured beautiful trees surrounding the property that will take your breath away. The kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and refinished hardwood floors allowing you to move right in and immediately begin making meals and memories! Drive 20 minutes to the exciting city of Seattle or make a weekend getaway to Vancouver! But whatever you do, don’t miss out on this house. Ready for immediate move in, you don't want to wait around and let this one pass you by. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11736 SE 168th St have any available units?
11736 SE 168th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11736 SE 168th St have?
Some of 11736 SE 168th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11736 SE 168th St currently offering any rent specials?
11736 SE 168th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11736 SE 168th St pet-friendly?
No, 11736 SE 168th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 11736 SE 168th St offer parking?
No, 11736 SE 168th St does not offer parking.
Does 11736 SE 168th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11736 SE 168th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11736 SE 168th St have a pool?
No, 11736 SE 168th St does not have a pool.
Does 11736 SE 168th St have accessible units?
No, 11736 SE 168th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11736 SE 168th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11736 SE 168th St does not have units with dishwashers.

