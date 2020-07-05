10922 SE 187th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Morgan Court Townhome - Morgan Court Townhouse featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.25 Baths. 1310 square feet of living space including a gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets & sidebar. Designer colors, beautiful flooring, gas fireplace and dining area on main floor. Large master suite with stunning 5 piece master bath & soaking tub upstairs. Private gated smaller complex too, Private patio and attached one car garage. Great location for commuters! Please call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 for showing. REMAX Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3928458)