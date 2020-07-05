All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

10922 SE 187th Lane

10922 SE 187th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10922 SE 187th Ln, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Morgan Court Townhome - Morgan Court Townhouse featuring 2 large bedrooms & 2.25 Baths. 1310 square feet of living space including a gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets & sidebar. Designer colors, beautiful flooring, gas fireplace and dining area on main floor. Large master suite with stunning 5 piece master bath & soaking tub upstairs. Private gated smaller complex too, Private patio and attached one car garage. Great location for commuters! Please call Rick Sands 206 229 7999 for showing. REMAX Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3928458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 SE 187th Lane have any available units?
10922 SE 187th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10922 SE 187th Lane have?
Some of 10922 SE 187th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 SE 187th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10922 SE 187th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 SE 187th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10922 SE 187th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 10922 SE 187th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10922 SE 187th Lane offers parking.
Does 10922 SE 187th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10922 SE 187th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 SE 187th Lane have a pool?
No, 10922 SE 187th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10922 SE 187th Lane have accessible units?
No, 10922 SE 187th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 SE 187th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10922 SE 187th Lane has units with dishwashers.

