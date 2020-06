Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Renton - Welcome home to this cheery delight! This home offers a spacious living room with adjoining dining area and the full mirrored accent walls creates a sense of added space.

Gleaming laminate flooring throughout allows ease of cleaning

The galley style kitchen is complete with Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Both bedrooms are nice size with master walk in closet.



Additional amenities:

Washer/Dryer included

Sprinkler System

Fire Alarm

Garage parking



Pets are case by case with a $400.00 deposit ($100.00 refundable)



$40.00 per adult non-refundable application fee



This is a non-smoking property please



To schedule a viewing or for more information please contact

Kim Clifton- Licensed Broker at 206-909-5869



(RLNE5656584)