Home
/
Renton, WA
/
10708 SE 186th St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

10708 SE 186th St

10708 Southeast 186th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10708 Southeast 186th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This This Benson Hill rambler awaits your holiday decorating finishes. The flagstone entry opens on one side to a large living room with wood burning fireplace and window walls that let in plenty of natural light, and a formal dining room on the other side with plenty of room for holiday entertaining. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus all appliances. Full sized washer/dryer are included and gas heating with AC. The spacious master bedroom has its own bath, and two other bedrooms are abundantly proportioned. The private, family size back yard is full fenced and has a covered patio for year-round entertaining. This conveniently located home is close to everything with easy access to the Benson Hwy., Hwy. 167, I-405, I-5, and Hwy. 18.
Terms: 10 month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside (incl marijuana). All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. Submit a $500 holding deposit w/ signed holding agreement to secure your position before someone else gets it.
Keywords: Southcenter Mall, The Landing shopping center, Seatac Airport, IKEA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 SE 186th St have any available units?
10708 SE 186th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10708 SE 186th St have?
Some of 10708 SE 186th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 SE 186th St currently offering any rent specials?
10708 SE 186th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 SE 186th St pet-friendly?
No, 10708 SE 186th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 10708 SE 186th St offer parking?
Yes, 10708 SE 186th St offers parking.
Does 10708 SE 186th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10708 SE 186th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 SE 186th St have a pool?
No, 10708 SE 186th St does not have a pool.
Does 10708 SE 186th St have accessible units?
Yes, 10708 SE 186th St has accessible units.
Does 10708 SE 186th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10708 SE 186th St has units with dishwashers.

