10708 SE 186th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This This Benson Hill rambler awaits your holiday decorating finishes. The flagstone entry opens on one side to a large living room with wood burning fireplace and window walls that let in plenty of natural light, and a formal dining room on the other side with plenty of room for holiday entertaining. The spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus all appliances. Full sized washer/dryer are included and gas heating with AC. The spacious master bedroom has its own bath, and two other bedrooms are abundantly proportioned. The private, family size back yard is full fenced and has a covered patio for year-round entertaining. This conveniently located home is close to everything with easy access to the Benson Hwy., Hwy. 167, I-405, I-5, and Hwy. 18.

Terms: 10 month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside (incl marijuana). All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. Submit a $500 holding deposit w/ signed holding agreement to secure your position before someone else gets it.

