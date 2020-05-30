All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1009 S 36th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1009 S 36th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 S 36th St.

1009 South 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1009 South 36th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Newer 4-Bedroom House in Great Benson Hill Neighborhood - Renton!! - This is a beautiful house in a great neighborhood! This home features 4 bedrooms plus den PLUS a very large bonus room upstairs. Luxurious master suite features his and hers closets, his and hers vanities, large soaking tub and separate shower. Cook's dream kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, large island and giant pantry. Other features include hardwood floors in entry, kitchen and family room, 9-foot ceilings on main level, fully fenced backyard area, cozy gas fireplace and attached 2-car garage. Easy access to 167 and I-405, close to shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit (limit of 2 pets). Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE4658664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S 36th St. have any available units?
1009 S 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 S 36th St. have?
Some of 1009 S 36th St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 S 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 S 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1009 S 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1009 S 36th St. offers parking.
Does 1009 S 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 S 36th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S 36th St. have a pool?
No, 1009 S 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 1009 S 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 S 36th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College