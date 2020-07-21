All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

9806 159th Pl NE

9806 159th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9806 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Updated 4 bd single family home in Redmond - Please use this link to apply: showmojo.com/l/70776bb029

New carpets, paint and tasteful updates greet you in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Amazing backyard with huge deck, fruit trees and privacy. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and induction cooktop range. Updated bathrooms with beautiful tiled showers. Large lower level media room with wood stove. 2 car garage. Enjoy the views from the front deck overlooking the area. 4 bedrooms 2 baths upper level. Lower level media room, laundry and garage access.

Walking distance to Downtown Redmond. Very short commute to Microsoft, Google, and Downtown Bellevue. The home is located in the highly desirable Lake Washington School District.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5518078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

