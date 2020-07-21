9806 159th Pl NE

Amenities

Updated 4 bd single family home in Redmond - Please use this link to apply: showmojo.com/l/70776bb029



New carpets, paint and tasteful updates greet you in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Amazing backyard with huge deck, fruit trees and privacy. Updated kitchen with SS appliances and induction cooktop range. Updated bathrooms with beautiful tiled showers. Large lower level media room with wood stove. 2 car garage. Enjoy the views from the front deck overlooking the area. 4 bedrooms 2 baths upper level. Lower level media room, laundry and garage access.



Walking distance to Downtown Redmond. Very short commute to Microsoft, Google, and Downtown Bellevue. The home is located in the highly desirable Lake Washington School District.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



