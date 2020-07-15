9223 166 Av Ne

Amenities

This halfplex is situated in the very desirable Redmond area land of Microsoft. This is a thriving town located within 10-20 minutes drive time various fortune 500 companies such as \(Goggle, Microsoft, REI, Face book,Nintendo) and multiple start up companies. This unit is walking distance to multiple restaurants, shopping, movie theatres, two major parks(that host music on most weekends(marymoore & st Michelle winery). Major Evergreen hospital within 7 mins walking. Close to excellent transportation:bus across the st, car pool withing 7 mins. 20-30 mins away from Bellevue, Kirkland and Seattle offering more options for exploration of beautiful seattle without the congestion and high prices!Safe neighborhood with lots of walkers and bicyclists(Redmond is known for having high ridership) Excellent location as your hub.