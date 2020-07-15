All apartments in Redmond
Last updated August 31 2019

9223 166 Av Ne

9223 166th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

9223 166th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
media room
This halfplex is situated in the very desirable Redmond area land of Microsoft. This is a thriving town located within 10-20 minutes drive time various fortune 500 companies such as \(Goggle, Microsoft, REI, Face book,Nintendo) and multiple start up companies. This unit is walking distance to multiple restaurants, shopping, movie theatres, two major parks(that host music on most weekends(marymoore & st Michelle winery). Major Evergreen hospital within 7 mins walking. Close to excellent transportation:bus across the st, car pool withing 7 mins. 20-30 mins away from Bellevue, Kirkland and Seattle offering more options for exploration of beautiful seattle without the congestion and high prices!Safe neighborhood with lots of walkers and bicyclists(Redmond is known for having high ridership) Excellent location as your hub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 166 Av Ne have any available units?
9223 166 Av Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 9223 166 Av Ne currently offering any rent specials?
9223 166 Av Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 166 Av Ne pet-friendly?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne offer parking?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne does not offer parking.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne have a pool?
Yes, 9223 166 Av Ne has a pool.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne have accessible units?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9223 166 Av Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 9223 166 Av Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
