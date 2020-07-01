All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

8081 165th Ln NE

8081 165th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8081 165th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Available 03/01/20 Lovely Townhome in the heart of Downtown Redmond - Property Id: 220039

A townhome in the center of Redmond downtown available for you and your family to move in. Awesome convenient location to everywhere you need to either walking or driving. Easy access to Highway 520, minutes drive to Microsoft. Energy saving construction. Nice community for downtown life. Walking distance to everything: Transient center, Redmond Town Center, public library, movie theaters, groceries, banks, other shopping and entertainment venues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220039
Property Id 220039

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8081 165th Ln NE have any available units?
8081 165th Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8081 165th Ln NE have?
Some of 8081 165th Ln NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8081 165th Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
8081 165th Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8081 165th Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 8081 165th Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE offer parking?
No, 8081 165th Ln NE does not offer parking.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8081 165th Ln NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE have a pool?
No, 8081 165th Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 8081 165th Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8081 165th Ln NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8081 165th Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8081 165th Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.

