8081 165th Ln NE

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Lovely Townhome in the heart of Downtown Redmond - Property Id: 220039
A townhome in the center of Redmond downtown available for you and your family to move in. Awesome convenient location to everywhere you need to either walking or driving. Easy access to Highway 520, minutes drive to Microsoft. Energy saving construction. Nice community for downtown life. Walking distance to everything: Transient center, Redmond Town Center, public library, movie theaters, groceries, banks, other shopping and entertainment venues.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220039
Property Id 220039
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5530357)