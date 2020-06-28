All apartments in Redmond
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

6774 193rd Pl NE

6774 193rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6774 193rd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!! Must Have 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Redmond Home! Chef's Kitchen! Hardwood Floors! - This home is everything you have been looking for! This 3 bed 2.5 bath features a chef's kitchen on the main level and 3 bedrooms on the upper level. The chef's kitchen has been newly remodeled and has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances!Do you like to BBQ? The backyard is BBQ friendly and adjoins a 2 car garage. Conveniently located minutes from Costco, walking distance from many parks, and close to everything downtown Redmond has to offer!

SQ FT:2070

YEAR BUILT: 2005

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodbridge

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Alcott
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen
HIGH SCHOOL: Eastlake
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: NA

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2800.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $300.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have any available units?
6774 193rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6774 193rd Pl NE have?
Some of 6774 193rd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6774 193rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
6774 193rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6774 193rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6774 193rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 6774 193rd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6774 193rd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 6774 193rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 6774 193rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6774 193rd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6774 193rd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6774 193rd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
