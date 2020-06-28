6774 193rd Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Application Pending!! Must Have 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Redmond Home! Chef's Kitchen! Hardwood Floors! - This home is everything you have been looking for! This 3 bed 2.5 bath features a chef's kitchen on the main level and 3 bedrooms on the upper level. The chef's kitchen has been newly remodeled and has hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances!Do you like to BBQ? The backyard is BBQ friendly and adjoins a 2 car garage. Conveniently located minutes from Costco, walking distance from many parks, and close to everything downtown Redmond has to offer!



SQ FT:2070



YEAR BUILT: 2005



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Woodbridge



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Alcott

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Evergreen

HIGH SCHOOL: Eastlake

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: NA



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2800.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $300.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074318)