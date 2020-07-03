All apartments in Redmond
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4631 168th Court NorthEast

4631 168th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4631 168th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Total availability is on May 1, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the serene Idylwood neighborhood in Redmond.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features laminate floors, carpet in the bedroom, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling. A kitchen complete with tile countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. For climate control, gas heating is installed. The exterior features a deck for outdoor dining and a well-maintained yard.

Tenants are responsible for trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Cascade View Neighborhood Park, Marymoor Park, Ardmore Park, and Idylwood Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have any available units?
4631 168th Court NorthEast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have?
Some of 4631 168th Court NorthEast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 168th Court NorthEast currently offering any rent specials?
4631 168th Court NorthEast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 168th Court NorthEast pet-friendly?
No, 4631 168th Court NorthEast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast offer parking?
Yes, 4631 168th Court NorthEast offers parking.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4631 168th Court NorthEast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have a pool?
No, 4631 168th Court NorthEast does not have a pool.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have accessible units?
No, 4631 168th Court NorthEast does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 168th Court NorthEast has units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 168th Court NorthEast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4631 168th Court NorthEast has units with air conditioning.

