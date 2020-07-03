4631 168th Court NorthEast

Amenities

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Total availability is on May 1, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the serene Idylwood neighborhood in Redmond.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features laminate floors, carpet in the bedroom, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling. A kitchen complete with tile countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. For climate control, gas heating is installed. The exterior features a deck for outdoor dining and a well-maintained yard.



Tenants are responsible for trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.



Pets are not permitted on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Cascade View Neighborhood Park, Marymoor Park, Ardmore Park, and Idylwood Park.



