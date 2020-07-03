4631 168th Court NorthEast

Amenities
Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the serene Idylwood neighborhood in Redmond.
The lovely and unfurnished interior features laminate floors, carpet in the bedroom, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling. A kitchen complete with tile countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. For climate control, gas heating is installed. The exterior features a deck for outdoor dining and a well-maintained yard.
Tenants are responsible for trash, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.
Pets are not permitted on the property.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Cascade View Neighborhood Park, Marymoor Park, Ardmore Park, and Idylwood Park.
