3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Now Available Waterfront Community on the lake - Condo # 12 - Don't miss out on this fabulous Townhouse condo nestled within this incredible waterfront community.



Seconds to Lake Sammamish & Igylwood Park, minutes to freeways, Microsoft. Close to Public Transportation and Downtown Redmond. Home has 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with an open bonus room w/ closet and a skylight upstairs as well.



Scenic views of Lake Sammamish from spacious front deck and master bedroom. Kitchen, dining and living room are located on the lower level. Enjoy a candlelit dinner on your private deck off of the kitchen.



New roof and windows upstairs. If you enjoy the outdoors this is the place for you with views of the lake, a boat launch, docks, swimming, volleyball sand court, beach and picnic table.



