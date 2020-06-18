All apartments in Redmond
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12

3834 175th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3834 175th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Now Available Waterfront Community on the lake - Condo # 12 - Don't miss out on this fabulous Townhouse condo nestled within this incredible waterfront community.

Seconds to Lake Sammamish & Igylwood Park, minutes to freeways, Microsoft. Close to Public Transportation and Downtown Redmond. Home has 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with an open bonus room w/ closet and a skylight upstairs as well.

Scenic views of Lake Sammamish from spacious front deck and master bedroom. Kitchen, dining and living room are located on the lower level. Enjoy a candlelit dinner on your private deck off of the kitchen.

New roof and windows upstairs. If you enjoy the outdoors this is the place for you with views of the lake, a boat launch, docks, swimming, volleyball sand court, beach and picnic table.

(RLNE3758612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have any available units?
3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 currently offering any rent specials?
3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 is pet friendly.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 offer parking?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not offer parking.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have a pool?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not have a pool.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have accessible units?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3834 175th Ave NE Unit G12 does not have units with air conditioning.

