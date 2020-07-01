All apartments in Redmond
3515 173rd Ct NE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

3515 173rd Ct NE

3515 173rd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3515 173rd Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Redmond Home - Highly desirable location available for immediate move in. Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home near the Microsoft Campus, Overlake, Marymoor Park, Redmond Town Center and access to downtown Bellevue and Seattle via 520. This home has a master bedroom and bathroom upstairs with another full bathroom and two other bedrooms upstairs, a fully fenced backyard with a raised deck and garden beds for vegetable planting. Hard surface flooring throughout the house.

To establish a viewing or if you have any questions about the property please call Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Real Estate @ 206 557-0100

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
2995.00 monthly rent with 12 month lease
2995.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App fee per applicant 18yrs of age or older

Pets determined on a case by case basis.

Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.
Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100

(RLNE5457188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have any available units?
3515 173rd Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 3515 173rd Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 173rd Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 173rd Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 173rd Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE offer parking?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have a pool?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 173rd Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 173rd Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

