3515 173rd Ct NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Redmond Home - Highly desirable location available for immediate move in. Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home near the Microsoft Campus, Overlake, Marymoor Park, Redmond Town Center and access to downtown Bellevue and Seattle via 520. This home has a master bedroom and bathroom upstairs with another full bathroom and two other bedrooms upstairs, a fully fenced backyard with a raised deck and garden beds for vegetable planting. Hard surface flooring throughout the house.



To establish a viewing or if you have any questions about the property please call Paul Hanken with North By Northwest Real Estate @ 206 557-0100



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

2995.00 monthly rent with 12 month lease

2995.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App fee per applicant 18yrs of age or older



Pets determined on a case by case basis.



Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100



(RLNE5457188)