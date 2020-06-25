18610 NE 57th ST

Amenities

SPACIOUS REDMOND CONDO FOR RENT WITH EASY COMMUTE - **$2195/month rent plus utilities; Available April 15th**

**2 bed, 2 bath, 1300 SF; 2 car garage; **

**12-24 month lease**

**Pets considered on a case by case basis

**First month's rent ($2195) and security deposit ($2195) due upon move in.

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, well maintained living space offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom right off of Lake Sammamish providing serene living environment and amazing views. Large patio and living room. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, kitchen nook with bar stool seating, and tile countertops, with lots of windows providing great natural light! Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets as well as having large windows. Walk in closet. Fireplace creates a great focal point for the living space and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Bathroom is in great shape and have all amenities needed.



Walk to Whole Foods, dining & shopping, Marymoor Park & Burke Gilman trail. Home makes most commutes easy by walking, bus, or driving. Many large and small parks, Microsoft, Redmond Town Center, and Marymoor Park easily within walking distance of the home. 3 blocks away is major bus line, dining and entertainment options. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Redmond area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Audubon Elementary and Stella Schola

-Rose Hill Junior High, Holy Family School

-Lake Washington High School and International Community School

-UW, Northwest University



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Sammamish, Lake Washington, and Puget Sounds all very close!

-Marymoor Park, Idylwood Park, Bridle Trails State Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens, Grass Lawn Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond Town Center, Costco, as well as many shops and recreational stores

-Willows Run Golf, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Newcastle Golf Club, Glendale Golf



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



