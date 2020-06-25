All apartments in Redmond
18610 NE 57th ST

18610 Northeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18610 Northeast 57th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS REDMOND CONDO FOR RENT WITH EASY COMMUTE - **$2195/month rent plus utilities; Available April 15th**
**2 bed, 2 bath, 1300 SF; 2 car garage; **
**12-24 month lease**
**Pets considered on a case by case basis
**First month's rent ($2195) and security deposit ($2195) due upon move in.
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious, well maintained living space offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom right off of Lake Sammamish providing serene living environment and amazing views. Large patio and living room. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, kitchen nook with bar stool seating, and tile countertops, with lots of windows providing great natural light! Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets as well as having large windows. Walk in closet. Fireplace creates a great focal point for the living space and is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Bathroom is in great shape and have all amenities needed.

Walk to Whole Foods, dining & shopping, Marymoor Park & Burke Gilman trail. Home makes most commutes easy by walking, bus, or driving. Many large and small parks, Microsoft, Redmond Town Center, and Marymoor Park easily within walking distance of the home. 3 blocks away is major bus line, dining and entertainment options. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Redmond area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Audubon Elementary and Stella Schola
-Rose Hill Junior High, Holy Family School
-Lake Washington High School and International Community School
-UW, Northwest University

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Sammamish, Lake Washington, and Puget Sounds all very close!
-Marymoor Park, Idylwood Park, Bridle Trails State Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens, Grass Lawn Park
-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond Town Center, Costco, as well as many shops and recreational stores
-Willows Run Golf, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Newcastle Golf Club, Glendale Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

(RLNE4821116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18610 NE 57th ST have any available units?
18610 NE 57th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18610 NE 57th ST have?
Some of 18610 NE 57th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18610 NE 57th ST currently offering any rent specials?
18610 NE 57th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18610 NE 57th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 18610 NE 57th ST is pet friendly.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST offer parking?
Yes, 18610 NE 57th ST offers parking.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18610 NE 57th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST have a pool?
No, 18610 NE 57th ST does not have a pool.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST have accessible units?
No, 18610 NE 57th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 18610 NE 57th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18610 NE 57th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 18610 NE 57th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
