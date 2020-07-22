18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105

Amenities
Available 12/15/19 BRIGHT and SUNLIT Townhome with SW exposure - Property Id: 179361
PRIME LOCATION! close to Redmond Towncenter, Costco, WholeFoods, swimming pool, library. Minutes to Microsoft, Google and SR -520. Vanpools running for Amazon in community. Bus stop just outside the community.
Highly rated schools( LWSD) - NEW CLARA BARTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
Ideal floor plan - TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, one on
main level (with walk in closet) and one on upper.
Main level master suite perfect for visitors.
Stainless steel appliances (NEW GAS STOVE, gas
water heater and dishwasher). Deep kitchen sink.
Granite countertops. Cherry wood floor on main level. Vaulted ceilings.
Generously sized rooms with abundant storage. ATTACHED GARAGE with built-in shelves for extra storage.
WATER AND YARD MAINTENANCE PAID BY LANDLORD!
Friendly COMMUNITY WITH PARK having basketball court and toddler play area.
FENCED YARD.
Parking - 1 car attached garage + 1 car reserved parking outside unit + plenty of guest parking in community.
