18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Available 12/15/19 BRIGHT and SUNLIT Townhome with SW exposure - Property Id: 179361



PRIME LOCATION! close to Redmond Towncenter, Costco, WholeFoods, swimming pool, library. Minutes to Microsoft, Google and SR -520. Vanpools running for Amazon in community. Bus stop just outside the community.



Highly rated schools( LWSD) - NEW CLARA BARTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

Ideal floor plan - TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, one on

main level (with walk in closet) and one on upper.

Main level master suite perfect for visitors.



Stainless steel appliances (NEW GAS STOVE, gas

water heater and dishwasher). Deep kitchen sink.



Granite countertops. Cherry wood floor on main level. Vaulted ceilings.

Generously sized rooms with abundant storage. ATTACHED GARAGE with built-in shelves for extra storage.

WATER AND YARD MAINTENANCE PAID BY LANDLORD!

Friendly COMMUNITY WITH PARK having basketball court and toddler play area.

FENCED YARD.

Parking - 1 car attached garage + 1 car reserved parking outside unit + plenty of guest parking in community.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179361p

Property Id 179361



(RLNE5329412)