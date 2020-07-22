All apartments in Redmond
18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105

18282 Northeast 97th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18282 Northeast 97th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available 12/15/19 BRIGHT and SUNLIT Townhome with SW exposure - Property Id: 179361

PRIME LOCATION! close to Redmond Towncenter, Costco, WholeFoods, swimming pool, library. Minutes to Microsoft, Google and SR -520. Vanpools running for Amazon in community. Bus stop just outside the community.

Highly rated schools( LWSD) - NEW CLARA BARTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
Ideal floor plan - TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, one on
main level (with walk in closet) and one on upper.
Main level master suite perfect for visitors.

Stainless steel appliances (NEW GAS STOVE, gas
water heater and dishwasher). Deep kitchen sink.

Granite countertops. Cherry wood floor on main level. Vaulted ceilings.
Generously sized rooms with abundant storage. ATTACHED GARAGE with built-in shelves for extra storage.
WATER AND YARD MAINTENANCE PAID BY LANDLORD!
Friendly COMMUNITY WITH PARK having basketball court and toddler play area.
FENCED YARD.
Parking - 1 car attached garage + 1 car reserved parking outside unit + plenty of guest parking in community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179361p
Property Id 179361

(RLNE5329412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have any available units?
18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have?
Some of 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 offers parking.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 has a pool.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18282 NE 97th Way, unit 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
