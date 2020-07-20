17612 Ne 30th Pl

17612 Northeast 30th Place, Redmond, WA 98052 Idylwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Beautiful contemporary tri-story Redmond home located just minutes from Microsoft. Open design with high-volume spaces. Vaulted ceilings floor to top windows surrounded by lush greenbelt. Contains two wood burning fireplaces. Granite countertops and cedar paneling. End of cul-de-sac location with ultimate privacy. Wallking distance to Idylwood and Marymoor park. Currently vacant available immediately
call (206)265-0511
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
