17612 Ne 30th Pl
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:13 AM

17612 Ne 30th Pl

17612 Northeast 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17612 Northeast 30th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful contemporary tri-story Redmond home located just minutes from Microsoft. Open design with high-volume spaces. Vaulted ceilings floor to top windows surrounded by lush greenbelt. Contains two wood burning fireplaces. Granite countertops and cedar paneling. End of cul-de-sac location with ultimate privacy. Wallking distance to Idylwood and Marymoor park. Currently vacant available immediately

call (206)265-0511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have any available units?
17612 Ne 30th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have?
Some of 17612 Ne 30th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17612 Ne 30th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17612 Ne 30th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17612 Ne 30th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17612 Ne 30th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17612 Ne 30th Pl offers parking.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17612 Ne 30th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have a pool?
No, 17612 Ne 30th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17612 Ne 30th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17612 Ne 30th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 17612 Ne 30th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17612 Ne 30th Pl has units with air conditioning.
