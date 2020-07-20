17612 Ne 30th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful contemporary tri-story Redmond home located just minutes from Microsoft. Open design with high-volume spaces. Vaulted ceilings floor to top windows surrounded by lush greenbelt. Contains two wood burning fireplaces. Granite countertops and cedar paneling. End of cul-de-sac location with ultimate privacy. Wallking distance to Idylwood and Marymoor park. Currently vacant available immediately



call (206)265-0511