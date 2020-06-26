Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/17532-ne-88th-pl?p=Company



Charming 3 beds 1.5 bath duplex off Avondale in Redmond. Features include upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances with gas stove top, breakfast bar and dining area. Main floor also includes living room, powder room, one car garage and laundry room. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, full bath and bonus area. Fenced patio with yard is perfect for summer entertaining! Minutes from downtown Redmond, Schools, Town Center, Marymoor Park, and Microsoft.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.