Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/17532-ne-88th-pl?p=Company
Charming 3 beds 1.5 bath duplex off Avondale in Redmond. Features include upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances with gas stove top, breakfast bar and dining area. Main floor also includes living room, powder room, one car garage and laundry room. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, full bath and bonus area. Fenced patio with yard is perfect for summer entertaining! Minutes from downtown Redmond, Schools, Town Center, Marymoor Park, and Microsoft.
Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.