Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

17532 NE 88th Pl

17532 Northeast 88th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17532 Northeast 88th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/17532-ne-88th-pl?p=Company

Charming 3 beds 1.5 bath duplex off Avondale in Redmond. Features include upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances with gas stove top, breakfast bar and dining area. Main floor also includes living room, powder room, one car garage and laundry room. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, full bath and bonus area. Fenced patio with yard is perfect for summer entertaining! Minutes from downtown Redmond, Schools, Town Center, Marymoor Park, and Microsoft.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have any available units?
17532 NE 88th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17532 NE 88th Pl have?
Some of 17532 NE 88th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17532 NE 88th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17532 NE 88th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17532 NE 88th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 17532 NE 88th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 17532 NE 88th Pl offers parking.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17532 NE 88th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have a pool?
No, 17532 NE 88th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have accessible units?
No, 17532 NE 88th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 17532 NE 88th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17532 NE 88th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 17532 NE 88th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
