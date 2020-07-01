Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

17405 NE 35th PL Available 02/01/20 All This and So Much More! Microsoft and Audubon School - To view this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



Welcome to this gorgeous home in the much sought after Edgebrook Neighborhood. Walk to Waterfront Idylwood Beach Park. Award-Winning Audubon Elementary and highly rated Middle & High Schools! Minutes from Microsoft Campus.



With this spacious and convenient floor plan, you will feel right at home in this lovely Redmond charmer. Nice size bedrooms, two full baths, and a powder room. In addition, this home has a large bonus space, office, living room, family room, dining room, a large kitchen with an eating area and air conditioning! A luxury that a lot of homes in the Pacific Northwest do not have! A large fenced back yard and two-car garage complete this gem. This is a home, not a house and you will feel in the minute you step inside.



This home will not stay on the market long, make your viewing appointment today! You are going to love this home.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



- $45 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- This lease goes through June 30, 2021 with the possibility to lease extend.

- Deposit is fully refundable at the end of the lease with normal wear & tear.

- $10/month furnace filter fee.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a ShowDigs or Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

- We prefer NO pets.

** Our homes are non-smoking (including marijuana) inside and /or on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All emails and calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Professionally managed by Maple Leaf Management - Our Reliable Service, Your Peace of Mind.



#AudubonElementarySchool

#Microsoft

#RedmondRentalHome

#SeattlePropertyManagement

#Redmond

#MapleLeafManagement

#LeeNicholsRealEstate



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5486210)