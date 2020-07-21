Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Education Hill! 17072 NE 123rd St Redmond. 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3200sqft. Available Now!



September rent free for leases starting 10/1! Elegant & gracious home in highly desired location! Flooded with natural light, hardwoods throughout, spacious chefs kitchen boasts stainless appliances, slab granite counters, gas range & breakfast bar! Family room with cozy gas fireplace & eat-in kitchen with built-ins. Separate Den, bonus rooms, & Fully finished basement. Master en-suite with double sinks, granite counters, soaking tub & large walk-in closet! Fully fenced backyard has deck & patio, with territorial views! Brand new Clara Barton Elementary, with high tech amenities! Easy access to Microsoft, Bellevue, parks & Dining!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/98213048



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.