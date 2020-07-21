All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 17072 NE 123rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
17072 NE 123rd St
Last updated September 13 2019 at 1:27 AM

17072 NE 123rd St

17072 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17072 Northeast 123rd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Education Hill! 17072 NE 123rd St Redmond. 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3200sqft. Available Now!

September rent free for leases starting 10/1! Elegant & gracious home in highly desired location! Flooded with natural light, hardwoods throughout, spacious chefs kitchen boasts stainless appliances, slab granite counters, gas range & breakfast bar! Family room with cozy gas fireplace & eat-in kitchen with built-ins. Separate Den, bonus rooms, & Fully finished basement. Master en-suite with double sinks, granite counters, soaking tub & large walk-in closet! Fully fenced backyard has deck & patio, with territorial views! Brand new Clara Barton Elementary, with high tech amenities! Easy access to Microsoft, Bellevue, parks & Dining!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/98213048

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17072 NE 123rd St have any available units?
17072 NE 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17072 NE 123rd St have?
Some of 17072 NE 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17072 NE 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
17072 NE 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17072 NE 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17072 NE 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St offer parking?
No, 17072 NE 123rd St does not offer parking.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17072 NE 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St have a pool?
No, 17072 NE 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 17072 NE 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17072 NE 123rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17072 NE 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17072 NE 123rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College