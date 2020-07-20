16427 NE 107th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Education Hill! 16427 NE 107th Place Redmond. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1670sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! Lovely corner lot home in highly sought after Education Hill! Home has been well cared for & features many updates including updated bathrooms & kitchen with stainless appliances! Spacious living room with a cozy wood burning fire place! 3 additional bedrooms upstairs leaves room for everyone! Downstairs has bonus room, bathroom, & extra bedroom, perfect for an office! Large fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining! Short distance to highly rated elementary, junior & high schools. Convenient drive to Microsoft and Google. Welcome Home!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/108571259



