All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 16427 NE 107th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
16427 NE 107th Pl
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:15 AM

16427 NE 107th Pl

16427 Northeast 107th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

16427 Northeast 107th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Please apply at www.christyricepm.com. One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.

Education Hill! 16427 NE 107th Place Redmond. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1670sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! Lovely corner lot home in highly sought after Education Hill! Home has been well cared for & features many updates including updated bathrooms & kitchen with stainless appliances! Spacious living room with a cozy wood burning fire place! 3 additional bedrooms upstairs leaves room for everyone! Downstairs has bonus room, bathroom, & extra bedroom, perfect for an office! Large fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining! Short distance to highly rated elementary, junior & high schools. Convenient drive to Microsoft and Google. Welcome Home!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/108571259

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have any available units?
16427 NE 107th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16427 NE 107th Pl have?
Some of 16427 NE 107th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16427 NE 107th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16427 NE 107th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16427 NE 107th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl offer parking?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16427 NE 107th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have a pool?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16427 NE 107th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16427 NE 107th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College