Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

15825 NE 59th Way

15825 Northeast 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15825 Northeast 59th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
15825 NE 59th Way Available 04/01/20 Redmond tree house town home - 3 bed plus bonus room 3 baths - 2 car garage - Avail April 1st! - Welcome home to this amazing 4 floor townhome nestled in the woods yet 5 minutes from Microsoft, Redmond town center and more. The Meadows PUD community offers A Clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court, RV parking available for a fee. Enjoy coming home to this sanctuary in the trees... the entry offers a covered deck area out front, Custom woodwork thru out the home. Enter the home with beautiful tiled floors at the entrance and kitchen area - lovely light and bright white cabinets and a breakfast nook for coffee in the morning. Formal large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings and Pergo floors and a large dining room that opens up to the exterior BBQ areas nestled in the trees and ravine with walking trails and more... the outside living space is amazing. Downstairs enjoy a large bonus room or media room it is great for the late night movies and a guest sleeping area with a large 3/4 bathroom. The 2 car garage with great storage and remotes, the lovely Den is located on this floor with the access to the garage. Go upstairs to the living area and at the top floor you will find the guest room and main hallway remodeled bathroom, the master suite with a large walk thru closet and a spa master bathroom newly being installed now, tile surround shower and slate floors! A nice 2 car garage with remote to enter, washer and dryer and a new furnace and hot water system that is very cost efficient! This town home is a must see. The home offers fantastic interior and exterior space to enjoy! Call Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154 or my Leasing team: Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call my leasing team to schedule a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Agent Cell: 253-261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty)l: 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2374580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 NE 59th Way have any available units?
15825 NE 59th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15825 NE 59th Way have?
Some of 15825 NE 59th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 NE 59th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15825 NE 59th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 NE 59th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15825 NE 59th Way is pet friendly.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15825 NE 59th Way offers parking.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15825 NE 59th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way have a pool?
Yes, 15825 NE 59th Way has a pool.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way have accessible units?
No, 15825 NE 59th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15825 NE 59th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15825 NE 59th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15825 NE 59th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
