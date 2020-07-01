Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

15825 NE 59th Way Available 04/01/20 Redmond tree house town home - 3 bed plus bonus room 3 baths - 2 car garage - Avail April 1st! - Welcome home to this amazing 4 floor townhome nestled in the woods yet 5 minutes from Microsoft, Redmond town center and more. The Meadows PUD community offers A Clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court, RV parking available for a fee. Enjoy coming home to this sanctuary in the trees... the entry offers a covered deck area out front, Custom woodwork thru out the home. Enter the home with beautiful tiled floors at the entrance and kitchen area - lovely light and bright white cabinets and a breakfast nook for coffee in the morning. Formal large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings and Pergo floors and a large dining room that opens up to the exterior BBQ areas nestled in the trees and ravine with walking trails and more... the outside living space is amazing. Downstairs enjoy a large bonus room or media room it is great for the late night movies and a guest sleeping area with a large 3/4 bathroom. The 2 car garage with great storage and remotes, the lovely Den is located on this floor with the access to the garage. Go upstairs to the living area and at the top floor you will find the guest room and main hallway remodeled bathroom, the master suite with a large walk thru closet and a spa master bathroom newly being installed now, tile surround shower and slate floors! A nice 2 car garage with remote to enter, washer and dryer and a new furnace and hot water system that is very cost efficient! This town home is a must see. The home offers fantastic interior and exterior space to enjoy! Call Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154 or my Leasing team: Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets considered on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call my leasing team to schedule a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Agent Cell: 253-261-7154

Leasing Cell (Misty)l: 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE2374580)