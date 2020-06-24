13773 Leary Way

Amenities

Treat yourself to a superior home away from home for no more than the typical "furnished housing". 30 day minimum stay. Enjoy this beautifully furnished, 2 BR condominium in a fabulous, eastside location with easy access to all points. Like new condition- comfortable and high quality yet priced below the typical short term housing. You will be surprised at the quality and great location for this price. Immaculately clean and meticulously maintained. Just bring your suitcase-everything is provided. All utilities & wireless internet included. Located along Redmonds Sammamish River Trail for walking/riding. Just a few blocks to Grocery/Deli, Coffee, Restaurants & Shopping. Perfect location-Downtown Redmond-2 miles to downtown Kirkland. Easy access to I-405/Bellevue. Major bus routes nearby. Move in ready, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, small appliances, dishes, cookware, vacuum cleaner, cleaning supplies, iron and ironing board. Washer/Dryer in unit, Fireplace, 2 TVs with extended cable and DVD player. All high quality linens; blankets, pillows, towels included. Two parking spots-one covered. Sorry all units are no pets & non-smoking. After your 30 Day minimum stay, the rent is prorated daily. $3870/mo $129/day. You only pay for the nights you stay. There are NO added costs or fees. If you are unsure of how long youll need to stay we offer the perfect solution. Just a 14 day move out notice required. We have served the Eastsides Temporary Housing needs for over 20 years. Owned and operated locally. Member of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. Our competition cant touch our quality, prices, and service. Other properties available for flexible, short term housing. www.betweenmoves.com or call Coral (owner) today. 425-822-0533 7am-7pm PT . Ideal for easy access to Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, Seattle, Microsoft, AT&T, Fred Hutchinson, Evergreen Hospital & University of WA.