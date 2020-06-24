All apartments in Redmond
13773 Leary Way

13773 NE Leary Way · No Longer Available
Location

13773 NE Leary Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Treat yourself to a superior home away from home for no more than the typical &quot;furnished housing&quot;. 30 day minimum stay. Enjoy this beautifully furnished, 2 BR condominium in a fabulous, eastside location with easy access to all points. Like new condition- comfortable and high quality yet priced below the typical short term housing. You will be surprised at the quality and great location for this price. Immaculately clean and meticulously maintained. Just bring your suitcase-everything is provided. All utilities & wireless internet included. Located along Redmonds Sammamish River Trail for walking/riding. Just a few blocks to Grocery/Deli, Coffee, Restaurants & Shopping. Perfect location-Downtown Redmond-2 miles to downtown Kirkland. Easy access to I-405/Bellevue. Major bus routes nearby. Move in ready, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, small appliances, dishes, cookware, vacuum cleaner, cleaning supplies, iron and ironing board. Washer/Dryer in unit, Fireplace, 2 TVs with extended cable and DVD player. All high quality linens; blankets, pillows, towels included. Two parking spots-one covered. Sorry all units are no pets & non-smoking. After your 30 Day minimum stay, the rent is prorated daily. $3870/mo $129/day. You only pay for the nights you stay. There are NO added costs or fees. If you are unsure of how long youll need to stay we offer the perfect solution. Just a 14 day move out notice required. We have served the Eastsides Temporary Housing needs for over 20 years. Owned and operated locally. Member of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. Our competition cant touch our quality, prices, and service. Other properties available for flexible, short term housing. www.betweenmoves.com or call Coral (owner) today. 425-822-0533 7am-7pm PT . Ideal for easy access to Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, Seattle, Microsoft, AT&T, Fred Hutchinson, Evergreen Hospital & University of WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13773 Leary Way have any available units?
13773 Leary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 13773 Leary Way have?
Some of 13773 Leary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13773 Leary Way currently offering any rent specials?
13773 Leary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13773 Leary Way pet-friendly?
No, 13773 Leary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13773 Leary Way offer parking?
Yes, 13773 Leary Way offers parking.
Does 13773 Leary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13773 Leary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13773 Leary Way have a pool?
No, 13773 Leary Way does not have a pool.
Does 13773 Leary Way have accessible units?
No, 13773 Leary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13773 Leary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13773 Leary Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13773 Leary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13773 Leary Way does not have units with air conditioning.
