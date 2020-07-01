All apartments in Redmond
10815 180th Ct NE
10815 180th Ct NE

10815 180th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10815 180th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Education Hill Elegance - Property Id: 235458

ELEGANCE IMAGINED in this Education Hill home... A nice combination of form and function come together to create something truly comfortable. Witness conveniece and comfort in the design and construction of this family home in a highy sought after Microsoft bedroom community.

3 car garage, spacious rooms, extra office (den) on main floor, brightness throughout a well designed home that captures natural light and sits in a natural setting. Large shelves and closets throughout.

Use your imagination for your family. Low maitenance but well designed back yard draws you from the living room to the kitchen then outside to a very private back yard.
Property Id 235458

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 180th Ct NE have any available units?
10815 180th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10815 180th Ct NE have?
Some of 10815 180th Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 180th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
10815 180th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 180th Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 10815 180th Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 10815 180th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10815 180th Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 10815 180th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 10815 180th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10815 180th Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10815 180th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10815 180th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.

