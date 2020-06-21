Amenities

10383 156th Place NE 105 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 -story townhome in Villas at Mondavio. Located near everyday amenities - Stylish and spacious townhome. Rare corner lot. Bright and private deck for extra breeze. 2 car garage and bedroom plus bath on bottom floor. Open floor plan with large kitchen. Granite tile counters, SS appliances, large kitchen island etc.. Hardwood on main area accommodate by gas fireplace and large windows for natural lighting. Designer looks and quality throughout. Minutes to Redmond Town Center & 5 miles to Microsoft Main Campus. Water is included in rent.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to Igor, showing agent at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee is non-refundable. Looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Pets Allowed



