Redmond, WA
10383 156th Place NE 105
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10383 156th Place NE 105

10383 156th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10383 156th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10383 156th Place NE 105 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 -story townhome in Villas at Mondavio. Located near everyday amenities - Stylish and spacious townhome. Rare corner lot. Bright and private deck for extra breeze. 2 car garage and bedroom plus bath on bottom floor. Open floor plan with large kitchen. Granite tile counters, SS appliances, large kitchen island etc.. Hardwood on main area accommodate by gas fireplace and large windows for natural lighting. Designer looks and quality throughout. Minutes to Redmond Town Center & 5 miles to Microsoft Main Campus. Water is included in rent.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to Igor, showing agent at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee is non-refundable. Looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2651038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have any available units?
10383 156th Place NE 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have?
Some of 10383 156th Place NE 105's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10383 156th Place NE 105 currently offering any rent specials?
10383 156th Place NE 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10383 156th Place NE 105 pet-friendly?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 offer parking?
Yes, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does offer parking.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have a pool?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does not have a pool.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have accessible units?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10383 156th Place NE 105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10383 156th Place NE 105 does not have units with air conditioning.
