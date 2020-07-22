Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rambler on Half Acre Lot in Steilacoom - This home is approx. 2112 sq ft and offers a great layout. There are hardwood floors, two living areas and an extra bonus room/den. The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher and has lots of cabinet space. There are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Washer/Dryer hookups only. The home is situated on a large half acre lot, with fenced yard and one car garage. No Smoking and pets negotiable.



10714 Marietta Street SW

Tacoma, WA 98498

(Tacoma bordering Steilacoom)



Rent: $1,850.00/ month

Deposit: $1,750.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



