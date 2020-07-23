/
cowlitz county
29 Apartments for rent in Cowlitz County, WA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
4 Units Available
Allen Street Apartments
2404 Allen St, Kelso, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allen Street Apartments in Kelso. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Acres
3431 Pacific Way
3431 Pacific Way, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1756 sqft
Tremendously beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and much more. - This tremendously beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room and family room. The dining room opens to a back deck.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Shirley Gordon Rd
223 Shirley Gordon Road, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1080 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home In Kalama! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home has beautiful updates throughout. The kitchen has an open layout with newer appliances, lots of cupboard space and a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Mint Valley
3833 Mint Place - F24
3833 Mint Pl, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3833 Mint Place - F24 in Longview. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 N 19th Avenue - 1
1020 North 19th Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
New Flooring Throughout. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 4-Plex is located just north of the CWU campus. This home has a great open kitchen and living area.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with one bedroom on the main floor.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1419 Bowmont
1419 Bowmont Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Three bedroom one bathroom home with a garage - Charming three bedroom, one bathroom home with a fenced yard and a garage. The home is located near Huntington Junior High school and has easy access to the I5 corridor.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
818 Coweeman Ln
818 Coweeman Lane, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
SPECIAL Move-in, 1/2 off first month's rent! Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. - Gorgeous three bedroom house updated throughout. This lovely home has fresh paint as well as updated appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
136 Loganberry Ct
136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1129 3rd Avenue North
1129 North 3rd Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
This spacious three bedroom unit features 950 square feet of living space. New paint. Washer, dryer hook ups. Photos may not be actual unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Cowlitz County
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Coho Terrace
105 Coho Ter, Rainier, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1686 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1686 SQFT townhouse close to the Columbia River. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & slider to extra large patio & fenced yard. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Cowlitz County
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
15 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Legacy Trails
536 S Royle Rd, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with air conditioning, patios/deck, washer and dryer, and beautiful finishes. You'll love our clubhouse, fitness center, onsite management and maintenance team, and more.
Last updated May 15 at 06:30 PM
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 N 42nd Place
100 North 42nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1915 sqft
Beautiful Ridgefield Townhouse! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan with wood floors throughout main level. Living room with electric fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2132 sqft
Newly remodel 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
238 N 34th Court
238 N 34th Ct, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2167 sqft
4+ bedroom 2.5 bath - Ridgefield - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Built in 2017 this home has 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
34657 Snow Street
34657 Snow Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1540 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home located in St. Helens, Oregon. Fenced backyard with small patio, Washer/Dryer hookups, two car garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. One year lease at $1,895 per month. $2,095 security deposit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,475 per month, $1,675 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
Results within 10 miles of Cowlitz County
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
3 Units Available
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1713 NE 172nd Street
1713 NE 172nd St, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
1713 NE 172nd Street Available 08/15/20 Beautiful year old 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath upgraded home in Legacy Palace.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
52359 SW 1st Street
52359 SW 1st St, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Charming newer Townhome located in Scappoose Oregon. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, large master with two separate closets, Built in work area, Washer/Dryer hookups and a single car garage. One year lease, $1,495.
