Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center playground internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Just South of Tacoma Mall



Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at Pacific Walk. We are also conveniently located right next to the bus stop, and have quick access to I-5. Our great location is secluded, yet convenient – Shopping, parks, schools, freeways and JBLM — you name it, it’s all within minutes.



On the property you can energize yourself with a walk around the beautiful grounds. If you need to get some work done, head to the business center with wifi access. Stop by or call and schedule your tour today!