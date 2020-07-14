All apartments in Lakewood
Pacific Walk Townhomes

8333 32nd Ave S · (833) 264-6575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA 98499
Northeast Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
playground
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Just South of Tacoma Mall

Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at Pacific Walk. We are also conveniently located right next to the bus stop, and have quick access to I-5. Our great location is secluded, yet convenient – Shopping, parks, schools, freeways and JBLM — you name it, it’s all within minutes.

On the property you can energize yourself with a walk around the beautiful grounds. If you need to get some work done, head to the business center with wifi access. Stop by or call and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact office
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Walk Townhomes have any available units?
Pacific Walk Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Walk Townhomes have?
Some of Pacific Walk Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Walk Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Walk Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Walk Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Walk Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Walk Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Walk Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pacific Walk Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Walk Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Walk Townhomes have a pool?
No, Pacific Walk Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Walk Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pacific Walk Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Walk Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Walk Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
