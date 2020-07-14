Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry basketball court bbq/grill hot tub lobby

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Start your day with exclusive panorama of bald eagles, Harbor Bridge, majestic Mount Rainier and boats bobbing on the tide-all from your private patio at Cliffside waterfront apartments. After, head inside to a cracking wood-burning fireplace and plenty of windows to lighten up your life. Or, work it at the kinetic Fitness Center right on site. Adventure and opportunity are just outside your door, with Seattle to the north, Tacoma across the Narrows and Olympic National Park right in your backyard. For lovers of nature and luxury, Cliffside apartments in Gig Harbor is a mainstay of premium living. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)