Cliffside Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Cliffside Apartments

2413 Cliffside Ln NW · (360) 234-3412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off New Leases on Select Apartments
Location

2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cliffside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Start your day with exclusive panorama of bald eagles, Harbor Bridge, majestic Mount Rainier and boats bobbing on the tide-all from your private patio at Cliffside waterfront apartments. After, head inside to a cracking wood-burning fireplace and plenty of windows to lighten up your life. Or, work it at the kinetic Fitness Center right on site. Adventure and opportunity are just outside your door, with Seattle to the north, Tacoma across the Narrows and Olympic National Park right in your backyard. For lovers of nature and luxury, Cliffside apartments in Gig Harbor is a mainstay of premium living. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42/ per adult
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Some breed restrictions
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $35/month. Parking Spaces: Open - 182, Carport - 285.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cliffside Apartments have any available units?
Cliffside Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,348 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cliffside Apartments have?
Some of Cliffside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cliffside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cliffside Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off New Leases on Select Apartments
Is Cliffside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cliffside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments offers parking.
Does Cliffside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cliffside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments has a pool.
Does Cliffside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cliffside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cliffside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cliffside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cliffside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
