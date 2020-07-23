/
thurston county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Thurston County, WA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
143 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1298 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3205 Wilderness Dr SE
3205 Wilderness Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2547 sqft
3205 Wilderness Dr SE Available 07/31/20 Bright & Spacious 3 BD w/ Open Air Atrium - Avail Approx July 31st**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets $2,500 Refundable Security Deposit $350 Non-Refundable Fee $42 Application Fee/Per Applicant (Anyone 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Olympia
702 4th Ave E 101
702 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 700 Building - Property Id: 101896 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring reclaimed 1930's hardwood floors. Large windows that let in a lot of natural light. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7924 3rd Ave SE 1
7924 3rd Avenue Southeast, Tanglewilde, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
2Bed/1Bath Newly Renovated Townhouse - Property Id: 322356 Newly Renovated, nearly 1000sq ft. 2 bed / 1 bath townhouse, part of a fourplex building. In the heart of Lacey, this house is close to all major stores.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12439 Witland Ln SE: Garage Appartment
12439 Witland Lane Southeast, Thurston County, WA
Studio
$900
Cute Garage Apartment - Cute Garage Apartment set in lush country surrounding. Ideal for single person or couple. Apartment offers bedroom, lounge, kitchen and bathroom. Shared internet $40. Trash and water included. Gas and Power split 70/30.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4123 McKinley St NE
4123 Mckinley Street Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - *****APPLICATION PENDING***** Beautiful three bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs! Great location! Easy access to food (Panera Bread, Cold Stone, Panda Express, etc), Costco, Home
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE, Tanglewilde, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE Available 08/14/20 Just like new! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with den/office. 3 car garage. North Thurston School District. - 2 story, 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Beautiful one year old home with 2000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9135 Mountain Sunrise St. SE
9135 Mt Sunrise Street Southeast, Yelm, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1855 sqft
4 Bedroom in Yelm - 4 bedroom home 2.5 baths with 2 car garage close to Military Bases in Yelm.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12144 Blake St. SE
12144 Blake Street Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Walking distance from Offut Lake - great fishing & swimming!!! RV / Trailer Parking Approved! - >>JUST REDUCED PRICE!<< (RLNE5756958)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5812 19th Ave SE
5812 19th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
Studio
$1,850
Close in Quiet Neighborhood, - Great location! Close in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of Lacey. Large 2 car garage, close to shopping, bus lines, I-5, schools and JBLM.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4505 Breton Ln SE
4505 Breton Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
4505 Breton Ln SE Available 08/21/20 Great Home In Lacey - You'll love this great location to call home! Vaulted ceilings, light and bright with a spacious yard for gardening and the front yard is maintained by the HOA.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3630 Bittersweet St SE
3630 Bittersweet Street Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1628 sqft
3630 Bittersweet St SE Available 08/03/20 Single-family home in Olympia school District - Easy single story home with 3 bedrooms . We’ve done the update so... new carpet, new paint, ready for a new tenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8827 Haro Ct SE
8827 Haro Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2652 sqft
This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9039 Buttercup St SE
9039 Buttercup Street Southeast, Tumwater, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2564 sqft
9039 Buttercup St SE Available 08/07/20 Beautifully appointed Tumwater home with 5 bed, 3 full baths. Tumwater SD. - Desirable home available in The Preserve in Tumwater.
