All apartments in Milton
Find more places like Copper Creek Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, WA
/
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Copper Creek Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
102 5th Ave · (253) 303-6808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

102 5th Ave, Milton, WA 98354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 04-204 · Avail. now

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 04-102 · Avail. now

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home. Our varied floor plan layouts offer unique options, including one-, two-, and three-bedrooms with large closet space, gourmet kitchens, private patios, and energy efficient gas fireplaces. Our amenities provide our residents with a sense of community. Enjoy our business center equipped with WiFi and our pool and spa! Paired with our community amenities, our apartment amenities will make your life easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Copper Creek Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $1,619 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Copper Creek Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Creek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Creek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Creek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Creek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Copper Creek Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Copper Creek Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Copper Creek Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with GymMilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Milton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WA
North Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity