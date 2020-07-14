Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.