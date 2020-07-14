All apartments in Sumner
Find more places like Aster Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
Aster Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

Aster Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
16128 64th Street East · (253) 499-7734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sumner
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA 98390

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aster Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 65lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aster Townhomes have any available units?
Aster Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does Aster Townhomes have?
Some of Aster Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aster Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Aster Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aster Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Aster Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Aster Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Aster Townhomes offers parking.
Does Aster Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aster Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aster Townhomes have a pool?
No, Aster Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Aster Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Aster Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Aster Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aster Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Aster Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aster Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Aster Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E
Sumner, WA 98390
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E
Sumner, WA 98390

Similar Pages

Sumner 1 BedroomsSumner 2 Bedrooms
Sumner Apartments with Washer-DryerSumner Dog Friendly Apartments
Sumner Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity