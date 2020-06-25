All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:27 AM

23809 55th Ave. W

23809 55th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

23809 55th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. $1,600 per month plus $800 deposit.
Last month's rent to be paid upon move-in.
All utilities will be tenants responsibility.
Month-to-month lease required.
Pictures to come after 5/10.
Please email for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23809 55th Ave. W have any available units?
23809 55th Ave. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23809 55th Ave. W have?
Some of 23809 55th Ave. W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23809 55th Ave. W currently offering any rent specials?
23809 55th Ave. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23809 55th Ave. W pet-friendly?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W offer parking?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W does not offer parking.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W have a pool?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W does not have a pool.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W have accessible units?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W does not have accessible units.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23809 55th Ave. W has units with dishwashers.
Does 23809 55th Ave. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 23809 55th Ave. W does not have units with air conditioning.
