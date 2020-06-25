23809 55th Ave. W

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. $1,600 per month plus $800 deposit.

Last month's rent to be paid upon move-in.

All utilities will be tenants responsibility.

Month-to-month lease required.

Pictures to come after 5/10.

Please email for showing.