All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like Andorra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
Andorra
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Andorra

22817 Lakeview Dr · (425) 310-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E418 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit D103 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit E204 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G207 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit F215 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit E303 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Andorra.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Andorra Apartment Homes offers you an apartment in Mountlake Terrace, WA, that’s spacious, part of an amenity-rich community, and less than 15 miles from downtown Seattle. Whether you’re moving across town or from the other side of the country, you’ll find our community a wonderful new place to call home.

Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments are well-appointed with comfortable, modern amenities. Your inner chef will love the convenient kitchen with a full-suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and an adjoining dining room. Pack all your belongings as you’ll have ample closet space. When summer arrives, you’ll appreciate the cooling ceiling fans and private balconies. Warm baseboard heat will keep you toasty in the winters.

Step outside your home to find a wealth of amenities. You'll love our pool and hot tub for a relaxing evening after a long day at work. Stay in shape in our state-of-the-art fitness center complete

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Andorra have any available units?
Andorra has 9 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Andorra have?
Some of Andorra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Andorra currently offering any rent specials?
Andorra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Andorra pet-friendly?
Yes, Andorra is pet friendly.
Does Andorra offer parking?
No, Andorra does not offer parking.
Does Andorra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Andorra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Andorra have a pool?
Yes, Andorra has a pool.
Does Andorra have accessible units?
No, Andorra does not have accessible units.
Does Andorra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Andorra has units with dishwashers.
Does Andorra have units with air conditioning?
No, Andorra does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Andorra?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 1 BedroomsMountlake Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with GymMountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places
Mountlake Terrace Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity