Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments

Andorra Apartment Homes offers you an apartment in Mountlake Terrace, WA, that’s spacious, part of an amenity-rich community, and less than 15 miles from downtown Seattle. Whether you’re moving across town or from the other side of the country, you’ll find our community a wonderful new place to call home.



Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments are well-appointed with comfortable, modern amenities. Your inner chef will love the convenient kitchen with a full-suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and an adjoining dining room. Pack all your belongings as you’ll have ample closet space. When summer arrives, you’ll appreciate the cooling ceiling fans and private balconies. Warm baseboard heat will keep you toasty in the winters.



Step outside your home to find a wealth of amenities. You'll love our pool and hot tub for a relaxing evening after a long day at work. Stay in shape in our state-of-the-art fitness center complete