apartments under 1400
113 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Melody Hill
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
24 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,220
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
20407 68th Ave West
20407 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Please call at 425-775-3325 for more information. 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
208 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
907 sqft
Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
27 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
952 sqft
Residential community located close to Downtown Edmonds. Multiple floorplans available with many interior upgrades, including two-toned cabinetry, Berber carpeting, wood-style entries, sliding glass doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Bitter Lake
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Heights
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
760 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
