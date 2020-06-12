/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
276 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Cascade View
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cascade View
2 Units Available
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
866 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-5 and I-405. Garden apartment community on wooded grounds in Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a private patio and ample storage space. Leisure amenities include a full-size sports court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
852 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Ballinger
1 Unit Available
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2
19232 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1014 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Shoreline, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
