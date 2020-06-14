202 Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Cascade View
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Cascade View
2 Units Available
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
995 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-5 and I-405. Garden apartment community on wooded grounds in Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a private patio and ample storage space. Leisure amenities include a full-size sports court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Melody Hill
6 Units Available
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a wood-burning fireplace and a washer and dryer. Leisure facilities include a half-basketball court, indoor Jacuzzi, heated swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center with cable TV.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
22 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mountlake Terrace, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mountlake Terrace renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

