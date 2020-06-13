/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM
127 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Melody Hill
6 Units Available
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a wood-burning fireplace and a washer and dryer. Leisure facilities include a half-basketball court, indoor Jacuzzi, heated swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center with cable TV.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Maple Leaf
34 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,244
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
$
Bitter Lake
17 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Echo Lake
26 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
14 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,301
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Victory Heights
5 Units Available
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central living at its finest. Apartments come cable ready with oversized closets, fireplace, and balcony. Perfect location close to public transportation with a rec room, spa, and laundry facility on-site for convenience.
