2 bed 2 bath apartments
186 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA
Cascade View
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
4 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1000 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Mountlake Terrace
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Maple Leaf
13 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
8 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Echo Lake
138 Units Available
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
964 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
22 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Sheridan Beach
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Shelby
7 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Cedar Heights
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
904 sqft
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
33 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
