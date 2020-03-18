All apartments in Marysville
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:16 PM

4772 147th Place Northeast

4772 147th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4772 147th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME ! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have any available units?
4772 147th Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 4772 147th Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4772 147th Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4772 147th Place Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4772 147th Place Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast offer parking?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4772 147th Place Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4772 147th Place Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
