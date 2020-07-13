Apartment List
50 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Shoultes
12712 51st Avenue Northeast Unit C - C
12712 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1114 sqft
Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
East Sunnyside
4121 79th Ave NE
4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8416 19th St NE
8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2542 sqft
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17329 73rd Avenue Northeast
17329 73rd Avenue Northeast, Arlington, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2002 sqft
Rare 5 Bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27 Available 08/05/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Everett
1027 Lombard Avenue
1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1038 sqft
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing Second Story One Bedroom in the heart of Downtown Everett Renter Requirements: All Applicants Must Have a Minimum Credit of 600 Combined Monthly Income Greater than 2.

July 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,332 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,658 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Marysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Marysville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,658 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Marysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

