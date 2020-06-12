Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Lakewood
12 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1196 sqft
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
21 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cascade View
11 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1013 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1025 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Silver Lake
7 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
928 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
849 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Silver Lake
8 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in beautiful Everett, Washington. This Pacific Northwest neighborhood has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Silver Lake
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
Welcome home to Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Everett, Washington, this apartment community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westmont
1 Unit Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
950 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Everett Mall South
1 Unit Available
1009 112th St SE
1009 112th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Everett - Property Id: 297419 Available immediately. Top floor with a vaulted ceiling. A good community with neighbors watching out for each other. Appliances include range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, fridge and a microwave.

June 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,656 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Marysville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    Rent growth in Marysville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,656 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Marysville.
    • While rents in Marysville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

