Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA with pool

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Delta
2415 11th St #5
2415 11th Street, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
549 sqft
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA! We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Westmont
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Silver Lake
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Westmont
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Silver Lake
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Westmont
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
820 Cady Rd #G-106
820 Cady Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
955 sqft
Available Now!! Pet Friendly HOME!!!! $750 OFF RENT! READY NOW!!! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $750 OFF 1st Month's RENT! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Cascade View
215 100th St SW
215 100th Street Southwest, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1089 sqft
Spacious,light filled Ground Floor, 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath End Unit in Broadway Condominiums. Comfortable master suite w/ Walk-in Closet & full bath. Generous sized living room w/ cozy fireplace & slider to the private patio.

July 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,332 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,658 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Marysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Marysville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,658 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Marysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

