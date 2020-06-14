Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Port Gardner
4 Units Available
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
685 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
2229 Colby Ave
2229 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
625 sqft
Beautiful top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Everett.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Delta
1 Unit Available
2415 11th St #5
2415 11th Street, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
549 sqft
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA! We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
8 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
610 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Holly
16 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
747 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Everett Mall South
30 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
660 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Westmont
12 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westmont
3 Units Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
780 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
720 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Westmont
10 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
709 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cascade View
2 Units Available
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
661 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
423 75th Street SE #B29
423 75th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Condo With Beautiful Lake Views *Available Now* - This top floor unit has been recently remodeled and has beautiful views of Lake Beverly from it's private deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1815 Fourth St
1815 4th Street, Snohomish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
960 sqft
1815 Fourth St Available 07/10/20 Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. - Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. Walking distance to downtown. Features a 560 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1410 West Casino Road Unit A5
1410 West Casino Road, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
581 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the Westmont neighborhood in Everett.

June 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,656 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Marysville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    Rent growth in Marysville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,656 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Marysville.
    • While rents in Marysville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

