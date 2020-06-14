Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Lakewood
11 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
38 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Delta
1 Unit Available
1819 Walnut St
1819 Walnut Street, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1454 sqft
Another fantastic rental home brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This roomy, newly updated 4BR/2BA home features gleaming wood floors and steel faced appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Silver Lake
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Everett, Washington, this apartment community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westmont
3 Units Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
1402 Kossuth Ave
1402 Kossuth Avenue, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2166 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Everett! - 4 Bedroom 2 full bath home for rent! Home features large open living room, gorgeous hardwood flooring, granite countertops a and new stainless appliances. Wood burning fireplace. 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Everett Mall South
1 Unit Available
10721 7th Ave SE
10721 7th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1453 sqft
Priced to rent fast! Don't miss out on this 3 bed 1.75 bath rambler with Large Formal Dining area off kitchen w/ Pantry, and New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Main Living Area has large Bay Windows for Tons of Natural Light.
City Guide for Marysville, WA

Driving round the Puget Sound / [...] /It's easy to astound /If someone needs you /But there's a bright side /How does that sound? -- From "Puget Sound" by Aim

The bright side to living in Marysville, Washington, is that you're just a hop, skip, jump -- or car ride -- from picturesque Puget Sound, north of Seattle. Once a sleepy little hamlet up the I-5 corridor, Marysville has taken on a vibrant and exciting life of its own recently. Its now a budding city, with an economy and population that are expanding faster than one of its famed native strawberry plants. And that's fast! For a small city, it has a lot of really big things going for it, including the presence of one of the more reputable casinos in the area and an upscale outlet mall that would make even Carrie Bradshaw dizzy. But the town strives to hold on to its heritage even as it speeds through its growing pains: Trips away from the tourist traps will land you in perfectly maintained parks, wide tree-lined streets, and museums proudly boasting their collections of things like old telephones. A 45-minute drive to Seattle, Marysville is close enough to allow its citizens all of the benefits of city life without all of the headaches. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marysville, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

