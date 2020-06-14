14 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA with hardwood floors
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 84
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 19
Driving round the Puget Sound / [...] /It's easy to astound /If someone needs you /But there's a bright side /How does that sound? -- From "Puget Sound" by Aim
The bright side to living in Marysville, Washington, is that you're just a hop, skip, jump -- or car ride -- from picturesque Puget Sound, north of Seattle. Once a sleepy little hamlet up the I-5 corridor, Marysville has taken on a vibrant and exciting life of its own recently. Its now a budding city, with an economy and population that are expanding faster than one of its famed native strawberry plants. And that's fast! For a small city, it has a lot of really big things going for it, including the presence of one of the more reputable casinos in the area and an upscale outlet mall that would make even Carrie Bradshaw dizzy. But the town strives to hold on to its heritage even as it speeds through its growing pains: Trips away from the tourist traps will land you in perfectly maintained parks, wide tree-lined streets, and museums proudly boasting their collections of things like old telephones. A 45-minute drive to Seattle, Marysville is close enough to allow its citizens all of the benefits of city life without all of the headaches. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marysville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.