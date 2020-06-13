Apartment List
/
WA
/
marysville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA

Finding an apartment in Marysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lakewood
13 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shoultes
1 Unit Available
4928 130th Place NE
4928 130th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1024 sqft
3 bedroom home in Marysville! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, newly remodeled home in Marysville with fenced yard. Centrally located to schools, major shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE4865949)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Port Gardner
4 Units Available
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
10431 26th Pl SE
10431 26th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7815 14th St SE
7815 14th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1587 sqft
Like New Spacious Home, Convenient Location 3 BR 2.5BA! - A Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home now available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1904 State Street
1904 State Street, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1724 sqft
Move-in Ready 4 bed 2 bath Home w/ New Carpet and Paint Throughout! - Welcome to this updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home that offers new carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Bayside
1 Unit Available
2229 Colby Ave
2229 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Beautiful top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Everett.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
Port Gardner
1 Unit Available
3210 Lombard Ave Se
3210 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
This home is has lived in Everett since 1925! This charming home features recent Studs-Out Remodel w/ New Electrical, plumbing, Kitchen, bath, siding, & deck w/ Partial Mountain Views loaded W/Upgrades and Fully Fenced.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Delta
1 Unit Available
1619 Chestnut St
1619 Chestnut Street, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
660 sqft
2br 1 bath apt in Everett available July 1st. Tenants pay $25 for water/garbage and are responsible for electricity also. We do ask income of 2.5 times the rent, and we screen criminal background and eviction. Pet fee is $25 per pet per month.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
City Guide for Marysville, WA

Driving round the Puget Sound / [...] /It's easy to astound /If someone needs you /But there's a bright side /How does that sound? -- From "Puget Sound" by Aim

The bright side to living in Marysville, Washington, is that you're just a hop, skip, jump -- or car ride -- from picturesque Puget Sound, north of Seattle. Once a sleepy little hamlet up the I-5 corridor, Marysville has taken on a vibrant and exciting life of its own recently. Its now a budding city, with an economy and population that are expanding faster than one of its famed native strawberry plants. And that's fast! For a small city, it has a lot of really big things going for it, including the presence of one of the more reputable casinos in the area and an upscale outlet mall that would make even Carrie Bradshaw dizzy. But the town strives to hold on to its heritage even as it speeds through its growing pains: Trips away from the tourist traps will land you in perfectly maintained parks, wide tree-lined streets, and museums proudly boasting their collections of things like old telephones. A 45-minute drive to Seattle, Marysville is close enough to allow its citizens all of the benefits of city life without all of the headaches. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Marysville, WA

Finding an apartment in Marysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarysville 3 BedroomsMarysville Accessible Apartments
Marysville Apartments with BalconyMarysville Apartments with GarageMarysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with PoolMarysville Apartments with Washer-DryerMarysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarysville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College