52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 8
Driving round the Puget Sound / [...] /It's easy to astound /If someone needs you /But there's a bright side /How does that sound? -- From "Puget Sound" by Aim
The bright side to living in Marysville, Washington, is that you're just a hop, skip, jump -- or car ride -- from picturesque Puget Sound, north of Seattle. Once a sleepy little hamlet up the I-5 corridor, Marysville has taken on a vibrant and exciting life of its own recently. Its now a budding city, with an economy and population that are expanding faster than one of its famed native strawberry plants. And that's fast! For a small city, it has a lot of really big things going for it, including the presence of one of the more reputable casinos in the area and an upscale outlet mall that would make even Carrie Bradshaw dizzy. But the town strives to hold on to its heritage even as it speeds through its growing pains: Trips away from the tourist traps will land you in perfectly maintained parks, wide tree-lined streets, and museums proudly boasting their collections of things like old telephones. A 45-minute drive to Seattle, Marysville is close enough to allow its citizens all of the benefits of city life without all of the headaches. See more
Finding an apartment in Marysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.