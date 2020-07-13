Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marysville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marshall
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101
11419 43rd Dr NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 Available 09/01/20 Brand New - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhome on Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful brand new 1,312 sq ft townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Great room plan.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Shoultes
12712 51st Avenue Northeast Unit C - C
12712 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1114 sqft
Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Smokey Point
3627 152nd Street Northeast - 1
3627 152nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
Studio
$2,250
1508 sqft
Room for 10 people to work comfortably. Attractive building with parking in rear, ADA bathroom and full Kitchen. Easy commute, one block from Smokey Point Blvd., near high traffic businesses and several industrial businesses.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
11508 51st Avenue Northeast - C
11508 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Available July 1! Newly updated duplex, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bathroom has shower and laundry room. New flooring, paint, tile in bathrooms. One car attached manual garage door.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
East Sunnyside
4121 79th Ave NE
4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9420 60th Dr NE
9420 60th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Big Beautiful Marysville Home - Big Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 Bath, 2 story home with a 2 Car Garage. Gas Fireplace upstairs, wood fireplace downstairs. Features both a living room and a family room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Marshall
12705 48th Ave NE - 3
12705 48th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
**Showings by appointment only** Spacious, well maintained 4-plex in a very quiet, dead-end cul-de-sac backing to Quil Ceda Creek.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
11 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8416 19th St NE
8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2542 sqft
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Frontier Heights
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
17329 73rd Avenue Northeast
17329 73rd Avenue Northeast, Arlington, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2002 sqft
Rare 5 Bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27 Available 08/05/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marysville, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marysville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

