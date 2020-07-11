Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,008
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Getchell
8601 70th St NE
8601 70th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
First Time Rental! Immaculate Marysville Home in Coveted Ridge at Rock Creek Community for Rent!! - Here's your opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained 6 yr old home in Ridge at Rock Creek. Featuring 4 large Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101
11419 43rd Dr NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
11419 43rd Dr. NE Unit 101 Available 09/01/20 Brand New - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Townhome on Cul-de-Sac - Beautiful brand new 1,312 sq ft townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Great room plan.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Shoultes
12712 51st Avenue Northeast Unit C - C
12712 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1114 sqft
Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they break.

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #27 Available 08/05/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful corner unit, 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3606 Rucker Avenue
3606 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1116 sqft
Charming Remodeled Everett Home - Avail Now! - Character abounds in this remodeled central Everett 2 bedroom/1 bath home, close to all the downtown amenities and includes detached garage + carport for off-street parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2129 Rucker Avenue - 11
2129 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
$720
275 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
View the video walk through at AsgardNW.com by opening the "Virtual Viewing" page and clicking on the address. To minimize contact and risks, we are only scheduling in person showings with approved applicants. Apply at www.AsgardNW.com.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3501 Colby Ave #306
3501 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor.
Results within 10 miles of Marysville
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd., Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Silver Lake
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.

July 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,332 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,658 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Marysville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    As rents have increased marginally in Marysville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,658 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Marysville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

